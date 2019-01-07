Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zafgen (ZFGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zafgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of Zafgen stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.24.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

