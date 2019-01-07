Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemours (CC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Chemours for fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 have been going down lately. Chemours has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Higher costs of key raw materials are likely to weigh on the company’s margins. Chemours is also seeing pressure on Ti-Pure TiO2 volumes of late due to customer destocking. Its high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

CC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 561,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

