Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Sell

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYCC. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of CYCC stock remained flat at $$0.71 on Monday. 82,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,650. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

