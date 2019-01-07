Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Delta's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. Similar to 2018, we expect the company to hike its quarterly dividend in 2019. Delta's employee-friendly approach is an added positive. Furthermore, its expansion efforts are praiseworthy. We are, however, disappointed by Delta's decision to trim fourth-quarter 2018 unit revenue view. According to the company, its decision to trim guidance for this key metric can be attributed to the slower-than-expected improvement in close-in yield in late December. In fact, this was the second time that Delta had trimmed its fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast in a short span of time. Nonetheless, fuel cost is likely to be less of a hindrance in the fourth quarter compared to the other quarters of 2018. Delta expects fuel costs per gallon in the $2.38-$2.43 range, mirroring a 10 cent decrease from the earlier view.”

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.16.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.79 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,502.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,646,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,290,000 after buying an additional 1,297,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after buying an additional 869,794 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

