Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.88 million for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 362,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 515,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

