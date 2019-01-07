Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a specialized National Security Technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security priorities. Kratos’ core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. “

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.42 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.99.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 342.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,722,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 295,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,740,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 394,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

