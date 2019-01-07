Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the integration of Avigilon is likely to outperform expectations. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, headwinds in currency translation is a concern as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States. Although Motorola's growth-by-acquisition strategy is encouraging, costs related with the mergers are limiting bottom line growth. The company’s cash flow yield has declined from 9.52% at year-end 2014 to 0.26% at year-end 2018, indicating under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Laurentian reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.18.

MSI stock opened at $115.56 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 160,417 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $19,901,333.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,651,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,064,089. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

