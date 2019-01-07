Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCKT. ValuEngine cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HCKT opened at $16.17 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 62,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.