Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) to Buy

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

SOLO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

