Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (EURN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

EURN opened at $7.47 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $110.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 1,003,395.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Euronav by 1,007.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,680,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,977 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,322,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Euronav by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,531,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 409,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

