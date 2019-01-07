Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New York Times (NYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined in the past month. Needless to say, soft advertising revenue, primarily the print, remain one of the headwinds. Total advertising revenue is projected to decline in the mid-single digits during the fourth quarter of 2018. Moreover, with adjusted operating costs expected to increase in the mid-single digits during the final quarter, operating profit may get hurt to an extent. Estimates have been declining lately. Nevertheless, the third quarter marked the fourth straight quarter of positive earnings and revenue surprises. Surely, the company has emerged from being a sole provider of news content and advertising on print publications. The company is diversifying its business, adding new revenue streams, strengthening its balance sheet and restructuring its portfolio. It had offloaded assets in order to re-focus on its core newspapers and pay more attention to its online activities.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of New York Times from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. New York Times has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

