Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to “Hold”

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 27.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

