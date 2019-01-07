Zacks: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Given $8.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,483,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.12. 57,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

