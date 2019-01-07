Zacks: Onespan Inc (OSPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan’s rating score has improved by 50.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Onespan an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Onespan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.89. 12,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,406. Onespan has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Onespan by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onespan by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.