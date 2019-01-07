Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market cap of $4.44 million and $75,852.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.02194088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00208893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025184 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

