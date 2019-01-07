Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CAO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zynga by 179.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zynga by 119.2% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

