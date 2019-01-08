$0.02 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Titan Machinery reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.30 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,755.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 182,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 136,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,334. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

