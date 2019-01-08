-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,772. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,816 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

