-$0.48 EPS Expected for Energous Corp (WATT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Energous will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 170.01% and a negative net margin of 10,168.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energous presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 31,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,250. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91. Energous has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,463 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $30,660.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 6,300 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $43,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,134 shares of company stock valued at $129,141. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energous by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energous by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Energous by 21.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

