$0.90 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,295,000 after purchasing an additional 403,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,295,000 after acquiring an additional 403,363 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.