0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $217,558.00 and approximately $148,212.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.26 or 0.12239901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

