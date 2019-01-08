$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 352,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,064. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,369,000 after purchasing an additional 764,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 947,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

