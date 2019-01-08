$1.46 EPS Expected for Total SA (TOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Total reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Total by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Total has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.63%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

