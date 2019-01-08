$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 10,946,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.94.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 2,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,559.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 575,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 154,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.