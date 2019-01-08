1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. equinet set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.08 ($72.19).

DRI opened at €46.44 ($54.00) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

