$145.67 Million in Sales Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) This Quarter

Jan 8th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report $145.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $126.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $594.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.60 million to $602.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $645.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.09 million to $665.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PES shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,751. The company has a market cap of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

