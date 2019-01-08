162,813 Shares in Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Endocyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Endocyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endocyte by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 14.7% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Endocyte by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECYT stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Endocyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ECYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Endocyte Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

