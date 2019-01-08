$2.11 EPS Expected for Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.00. Childrens Place posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $161.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Childrens Place by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Childrens Place by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,711,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Childrens Place by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

