$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,525. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $111,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

