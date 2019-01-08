$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 2,688,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $2,161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,798 shares in the company, valued at $80,753,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,350 shares of company stock worth $4,985,938. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,542,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,841,000 after purchasing an additional 272,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

