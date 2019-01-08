21,412 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $355,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2,613.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 2,446 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,210.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLE opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

