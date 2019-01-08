23,050 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,987. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

