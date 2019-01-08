$243.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post $243.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.40 million and the lowest is $240.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $228.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The company had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, CEO Richard Zimmerman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 65.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,146,000 after buying an additional 1,470,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,218,000 after buying an additional 316,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 312,338 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.