$243.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post $243.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.40 million and the lowest is $240.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $228.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The company had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, CEO Richard Zimmerman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,181.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 65.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,146,000 after buying an additional 1,470,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,218,000 after buying an additional 316,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 312,338 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply