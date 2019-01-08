25,516 Shares in KT Corp (KT) Purchased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. KT Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

