$373.52 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $373.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.96 million and the lowest is $362.90 million. SLM reported sales of $309.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 5,406,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,515. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SLM by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SLM by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 207,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,360 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

