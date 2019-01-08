$4.10 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.43. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,681,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

