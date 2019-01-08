$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $6.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,146 shares of company stock worth $8,128,641. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,305. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

