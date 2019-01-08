$411.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (TROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post sales of $411.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.23 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Tronox posted sales of $464.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 2.93. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.53.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,622.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $28,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,939.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $358,672. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,318,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

