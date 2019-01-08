$8.40 Million in Sales Expected for Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post sales of $8.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $9.08 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $28.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.94 million, with estimates ranging from $36.40 million to $44.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Correvio Pharma.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 294.35% and a negative net margin of 68.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mackie upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORV remained flat at $$2.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,200. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.