8Bit (8BIT) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One 8Bit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. 8Bit has a total market capitalization of $19,772.00 and $12.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8Bit has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005799 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00224087 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8Bit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8Bit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

