$9.51 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (VERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $9.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $9.60 million. Veritone reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $25.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $25.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.12 million, with estimates ranging from $41.93 million to $45.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 286.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Veritone news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,537,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritone by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $4,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,200. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.24. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

