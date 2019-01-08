$925.13 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post $925.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $941.40 million and the lowest is $916.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $930.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Pivotal Research set a $55.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,282. Genesco has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $958.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

