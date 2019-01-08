$97.57 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $97.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $98.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $91.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $384.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $385.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.43 million, with estimates ranging from $401.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.77 million.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,000. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

