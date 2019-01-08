AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

AACAY opened at $5.24 on Friday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

