Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

ABT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 8,905,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209,941. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/abbott-laboratories-abt-is-west-oak-capital-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.