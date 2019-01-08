AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.