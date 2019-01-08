Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Shares Gap Up to $20.92

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $20.92. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 2074118 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nomura set a $17.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,847.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 865,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

