ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stake Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,394 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $314.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.67 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

