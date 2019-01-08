Access National (ANCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ANCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Access National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Access National stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 64,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,675. The company has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Access National has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Access National will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANCX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Access National in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Access National in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Access National by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Access National in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Access National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

