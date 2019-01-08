Accrol Group (ACRL) Shares Down 30.4%

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL)’s share price fell 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.19). 1,419,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 683% from the average session volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).
In related news, insider Mark Dewhurst bought 65,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,755.52 ($20,587.38).
Accrol Group Company Profile (LON:ACRL)
Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.
